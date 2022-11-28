Like A Dragon Gaiden will bring back the Cabaret Grand Prix, and fans are stoked

There’s been a lot of buzz around Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name ever since the spinoff was announced. Questions about how long the game will be and how much content it will include have been on fans’ minds, but now we know that at least one beloved minigame will be a part of it. Cabaret is coming back.

Yakuza 7’s Ichiban is the protagonist of Like A Dragon 8, but as we know from the teaser trailer, the game will also feature longtime hero Kazuma Kiryu to some degree. The Man Who Erased His Name takes place before the events of Like A Dragon 8, showing what Kiryu has been up to in the interim. According to developer RGG Studio, that includes the Cabaret Grand Prix. The minigame involves hiring and making-over hostesses for your club, partnering up with various shops to earn more money along the way.

The cabaret mini-game will be returning in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name! https://t.co/OYXuAafCWb — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) November 28, 2022

Cabaret Grand Prix as it stands made its debut in Yakuza Kiwami 2 in 2017, but it’s very similar to Cabaret Club Czar from Yakuza 0 two years before that. Both experiences involve managing a hostess club. They were also big hits with the fan base, so this announcement has been warmly received. Replies to RGG Studio’s announcement tweet are very excited.

Some are also asking if karaoke, another fan favorite, will be included, but we don’t have an answer for that at this time. That said, executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama did say that Like A Dragon Gaiden will include all the side content you’d expect, so we have to imagine karaoke is a part of that.

The real question is, when is the release date of Like a Dragon Gaiden? Right now, it only has a broad 2023 release window. At the very least, we know it’s headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Windows Store when it launches.