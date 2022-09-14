When is the release date of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name?

Yakuza fans will be feasting over the next few years. The series might have had its name officially changed to Like A Dragon, but it’s got all the same drama, action, and charm we’ve come to expect for close to 20 years. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is one of the next games on the docket.

What are the release date and platforms for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name?

At the moment, we don’t have an exact release date for Like A Dragon Gaiden. The announcement trailer (above) ends with a very broad window of 2023. We might not know the specifics, but at least the game isn’t several years away. As for platforms, it’ll be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Windows Store.

Where does Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name fit into the Yakuza timeline?

That’s another important question, especially since “gaiden” translates to “side story.” In this case, The Man Who Erased His Name sits between Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and the just-announced Like A Dragon 8, which will launch sometime in 2024. Specifically, it’ll focus on what series central figure Kazuma Kiryu has been up to between the two games. The announcement trailer of Gaiden sees him meditating, having given up his previous identity as a Yakuza member. We’ll see if things stay that way by the next numbered game.

Are there other Yakuza spinoffs in the works?

Oh yes, Yakuza fans have three whole games to look forward to between now and 2024. Beyond Like A Dragon 8 and Gaiden, RGG Studio is also developing Like A Dragon: Isshin. It’s a remake of the 2014 samurai spinoff of Yakuza, coming to the West for the first time. Sakamoto Ryōma is his own hero, but he really does resemble an Edo Period Kiryu.