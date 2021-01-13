Little Nightmares II demo lands on Xbox and PlayStation stores, Switch version incoming

A demo for Little Nightmares II has dropped on the Xbox and PlayStation stores ahead of the game’s full release.

The horror title’s official Twitter account teased an announcement on Wednesday morning, with the tweet’s caption reading, “Morning, little ones. Hope you’re well rested, big day ahead”. That reveal is none other than a demo for Tarsier Studios’ latest game landing on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Morning, little ones. Hope you're well-rested, big day ahead. pic.twitter.com/mzqMpw9Xg3 — Little Nightmares II (@LittleNights) January 13, 2021

We have verified that the Little Nightmares II demo is now available to download on the Microsoft and PlayStation stores. However, there has been no word from Tarsier or publisher Bandai Namco about a Nintendo Switch version of the demo. At the time of writing, the Nintendo eShop does not have a page for the demo. We have reached out to Bandai Namco for comment on its potential release and will update this article if we hear back. In the meantime, an official trailer for the demo has gone live on the Xbox and PlayStation YouTube channels.

The Little Nightmares II demo has been available on PC, via Steam and GOG, since December 2020. Console fans had hoped that they would be able to get hands-on with the follow-up to Little Nightmares before launch, and those wishes have now been granted. The demo allows players to explore the Wilderness and its terrifying resident, known only as the Hunter, to get a taste of what else to expect from the suspense-adventure title.

Little Nightmares II will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One on February 11. Xbox Series X and PS5 versions will launch later in 2021.