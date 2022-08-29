Every monster in the Little Nightmares series, ranked

As a tense, terrifying thriller of a series, the Little Nightmares games are beloved by all horror-lovers. One of the best parts of these games is their monsters. These giant, skulking monstrosities set the tone for the story, putting your character in constant danger. From the first game to its sequel and DLC, let’s rank the scariest major enemies chasing you down in Little Nightmares.

Disclaimer: this list does not include the comics or the iOS Very Little Nightmares game.

9) The Hunter

When you start playing Little Nightmares 2, The Hunter is the first enemy you encounter. While his shotgun and creepy stalking are no fun (nor is his love for taxidermy), he’s otherwise a fairly normal enemy. By Little Nightmare standards, at least. Just keep carefully trekking through the woods and you should be able to survive him without getting too spooked.

8) The Janitor

When thinking of the scariest arms in Little Nightmares, The Janitor wins. His extended reach is the spookiest part because it makes hiding extra precarious. Sit too close to the edge of a vent and he’ll drag you back out and end you. However, other than getting used to his arms’ length, he’s a pretty tame enemy. As the first baddie you meet in the first Little Nightmares, he’s a great tone-setter for the rest of the game. In short, he teaches you to be careful of each monster’s little, scary tricks.

7) Twin Chefs

Each monster in Little Nightmares has a specialty, and for the Twin Chefs, it’s the disquieting squeal they make and the implication of their work. Bounding toward you whenever you make a noise or end up in their line of sight, the Twin Chefs are always ready to gobble you up. They are also a prelude to one of the scariest scenes in the first game, where you have to walk through the starving residents and avoid getting swallowed whole.

6) The Teacher

With her long neck peering around every corner, this is a terrible nightmare of a teacher. As you creep through the dark hallways of the school, be careful to avoid her watchful gaze. While she isn’t the scariest of monsters, her imposing form makes this part of the game highly uncomfortable. Also, it might give you flashbacks to your own watchful, judgmental childhood teachers.

5) The Granny

As the only original major enemy in the Depths of the Maw DLC, The Granny has a lot to live up to. Wonderfully (or perhaps horrifically), she makes a big impact. For people who are really uncomfortable with the unknown, The Granny may drive you nuts. Just like the water monster in Amnesia: The Dark Descent, you can’t really see where Granny is until she’s about to surface. So, you just have to keep going and pray her arms don’t reach up and snatch you. That’s one way to terrorize a player throughout the first third of a DLC.

4) The Lady

The Lady is a staple of the first game and the Depths of The Maw DLC. She is an otherwise-beautiful looking woman hidden behind a mask. While you travel through her lands, she’s a constantly looming figure in the background. The Lady is her scariest once she’s spent all game following you. In the end, she doesn’t have the same frightening chase scenes as other monsters, though, so her terror level is all about being threatening and intense.

3) The Doctor

There’s something about crawling that just gets to people, and The Doctor relies on that creep factor. Crawling all over the ceiling and floor, the Doctor lunges and skitters after you throughout his creepy hospital. One of the most chilling scenes in the Little Nightmares series is when you’re trapped under the floorboards and he’s grabbing for you. It’s no surprise that between his awful patients, his terrible face collection, and his own monstrous ways, the Doctor is a memorably terrifying enemy.

2) Six

The second to last enemy in Little Nightmares 2 is Six, the girl in the raincoat herself. Becoming her own monstrous form, Mono has to face her and turn her back to normal. While this fight isn’t as nightmare-inducing as others, it’s one of the scariest because you have to escape your own friend. It also shows just how scary Six can become; not only can she turn into a giant monster, but she also turns into the starving not-so-hero of the original Little Nightmares. The monster version of Six leaves you wondering about the horrific implications of what she’s become (and what she’s always been).

1) The Thin Man

In a video game, there are few things harder than watching your sweet protagonist turn into a villain. If fans thought monster Six was hard to see, she has nothing on the Thin Man. Much like The Lady in Little Nightmares, The Thin Man spends the entire second game following your progress and giving you proper jump scares. He’s a constant threat. Yet the real horror is learning that this horrible figure is actually the inevitable future of your beloved secondary protagonist, Mono, after Six betrays him. No monster is as memorable as The Thin Man. When you defeat him, it’s not satisfying, it’s just heartbreaking.