Looks like Mortal Kombat 11 is coming to Xbox Game Pass

We might not see Mortal Kombat at 11 at EVO (the 2021 showcase has been canceled), but it looks like the latest NetherRealm fighting game is coming to Xbox Game Pass. At least that’s what a certain Instagram post strongly suggests.

The post, found on the Xbox Game Pass IG account, makes a joke about Scorpion’s classic catchphrase, “Get over here!” He fires off his chain, ‘grabbing’ an Xbox controller out of a player’s hand on the other side of a split screen. The implication here is pretty clear: Mortal Kombat coming to the service. While Xbox hasn’t made an explicit announcement just yet, we expect to hear something soon.

As for confirmed Game Pass news, we recently learned that the program on Xbox and PC was originally conceived as a rental service. Phil Spencer confirmed as much, but with the rise of Netflix and Spotify’s subscription models, Xbox decided to take the same approach. The rest is history: at this point, every first-party Xbox game gets a launch day release on Game Pass as well.

Battlefield 2042 isn’t getting a full launch on the service, but you can download a trial of the new shooter with Xbox Game Pass. EA Play is bundled with Xbox’s service, so the trial is available through that partnership. Just note that it’s limited to 10 hours of playtime.