Lost Ark battle pass potentially leaked

Lost Ark is one of the leading MMORPGs on the gaming zeitgeist right now, and the developers have sought to give fans tons of content in the near future. Some of this new content may include a Lost Ark battle pass, which was potentially leaked in a recent developer video released earlier today.

In an official video previewing the PvP Proving Grounds feature in Lost Ark, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the account used in the video (presumably a developer account) had a certain icon on the top right of the screen. This icon shows the “Ark Pass,” which indicates the possibility of a battle pass for players.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There wasn’t an official indication of the battle pass on the most recent Lost Ark roadmap, meaning that this feature may or may not be coming in the near future. However, players were promised more surprises and content to come not necessarily listed on the roadmap, meaning this battle pass is certainly possible.

A battle pass for the game already exists on the Korean server the game as well, meaning that the infrastructure for the feature is already there. Fans will just have to wait for any official confirmation on this potential feature, however.