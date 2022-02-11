Lost Ark launch day patch fixes chat, voice-over, and more

Lost Ark has arrived in the West — kind of. The launch has been delayed following deployment issues. While you wait for the servers to open up, you can take a look at the important changes included in the latest hotfix.

As detailed on Lost Ark’s website, the launch day hotfix contains 13 improvements to the MMO, several of which revolve around chat and voice-over. Area chat, for example, ought to consistently work now, allowing players to communicate with others nearby. Missing VO in a few cinematics has been restored, and an option for VO has been added to the character select screen. Missing audio for various classes, like the Sorceress, was also brought back. See the full list at the bottom of this article.

Despite the launch day roadblock, Lost Ark is still doing quite well on the financial side. It’s already sold 1.5 million Founder’s Packs, which give players early access to the MMO, as well as a variety of in-game bonuses. You don’t have to spend any money to Lost Ark if you don’t want to, though — the PC game is free-to-play.

Image via Smilegate

Hotfix Patch Notes