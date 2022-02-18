Majora’s Mask creeps its way onto the Nintendo Switch Online on February 25

Nintendo previously announced that the classic Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was coming to Nintendo Switch Online, but no specific date was given. Today, Nintendo released a new trailer for Majora’s Mask, revealing that the game will be coming to Switch Online on February 25. The game will be free for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

This news comes not too long after Nintendo announced that it will be shutting down the eShops for the Wii U and 3DS in 2023. The original Majora’s Mask was part of the Wii U digital classic library, whereas an enhanced remaster for Majora’s Mask was released on the 3DS in 2015. The decision to close down the Wii U and 3DS eShops has drawn heavy criticisms from players and organizations since it will make a plethora of hard-to-find games un-purchasable.

At least Majora’s Mask will remain playable on the Switch, but it will only be a straight port of the original N64 version of the game. It won’t be the visually enhanced version of the game that was released on the 3DS, even though that is the version most players would want to see be ported.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was released nearly twenty-two years ago for the Nintendo 64 game console. It revolves around Link trying to stop the moon from crashing onto a strange world known as Termina within three days. The game received praise from fans and critics for its somber story and atmospheric setting.