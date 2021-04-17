Mario Kart 8 has become the best-selling racing game ever

Mario Kart has always been one of the top-selling franchises on Nintendo devices. Whether it is Mario Kart 64 on the Nintendo 64 or the latest entry on the Nintendo Switch, the series will always be one of the top dogs on its retrospective device. Mario Kart 8 is no exception. Close to half of all Switch owners own a copy of the ported Wii U game.

Mat Piscatella of the NPD Group shared on his personal Twitter account that Mario Kart 8 made its way onto the best-sellers chart for March of 2021. On top of that, the game has gone on to become the best-selling racing game in US history.

US NPD SW – Mario Kart 8 placed 6th on the March 2021 best-sellers chart. Mario Kart 8 is the best-selling racing genre video game in U.S. history. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 16, 2021

Piscatella didn’t share if these numbers were from both Mario Kart 8 on the Nintendo Wii U and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch.

The last we heard from Nintendo, Mario Kart 8 deluxe sold just over 33 million copies globally. The game was just trailing Mario Kart Wii by about 4 million units. The gap might have been closed by this time now. It definitely has if you combine the sales of both versions of Mario Kart 8.

There are only a few things guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and Mario Kart selling incredibly well. And with the Switch continuing to soar on store shelves, those sales figures will still increase.