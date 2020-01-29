Mario Kart Tour’s Valentine’s Tour begins today

Mario Kart Tour’s latest tour has begun, ending on Feb. 12th. Aptly named the Valentine’s Tour, players will be able to earn as many stars as they can while completing brand new singleplayer cups. By earning stars, players can unlock exclusive rewards.



Those who don’t purchase a Gold Pass will be able to unlock a Piranha Plant Parafoil, a Birthday Girl kart and a Baby Peach! However, players that have a Gold Pass will be able to get all of these, as well as an extra racer, kart and glider. The racer, kart, and glider are designed as Wendy, one of the Koopalings, a Macharon for the kart, and a Strawberry Crepe glider.



Mario Kart Tour – Valentine’s Tour Trailer 【Mario Kart Tour】 Free-to-start, optional in-game purchases available. Persistent internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account required. Data charges may apply. App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1293634699 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nintendo.zaka Follow along for an app introduction and the latest information. Twitter: https://twitter.com/mariokarttourEN Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mariokarttour For more information, visit the official website for detail.

Also, players will be able to claim 5 free rubies if they log into the app before Feb. 5th. Once claimed, they will be sent to the gift box which is located on the bottom left-hand side of the screen in the menu. Rubies can be put towards pipes, which are gacha openings in which the player can win items of varying rarities.



Mario Kart Tour is available to download now on the App Store and Google Play. Although it is free to play, it allows for in-game purchases – including more rubies and pipes.

