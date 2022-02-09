Mario Strikers Battle Leagues brings soccer back to the Mushroom Kingdom this summer

It was only a matter of time before the Mario Strikers series made its way to the Nintendo Switch. The popular series has been dormant for a while, but we finally have a release date for the next entry. Mario Strikers Battle League is coming getting players back out onto the pitch this summer.

The chaotic fan-favorite game features two teams of up to four classic Mario characters and allows up to eight players to play on the same Nintendo Switch console or online. With new attacks and plenty of items to choose from, Mario Strikers Battle League promises to be the most exciting Mario Strikers game yet.

The trailer released during the Nintendo Direct showed a whole host of new abilities for players to choose from, including Hyper Strikes, which are activated when players pick up a glowing orb from the field and charge them up while the opponent’s players aren’t focused on the ball. Score a goal from a Hyper Strike and you will get two points instead of one, making this a real gamechanger. Each character looks set to have their own version of this Hyper Strike.

The game is due to launch later this year on 10 June.