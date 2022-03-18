Marvel’s Avengers patch 2.3 will add Nick Fury and new missions, along with a War Table rework

Marvel’s Avengers patch 2.3 will be available to download on March 24. The patch will include Nick Fury and new missions, as well rework the War Table.

Players will be able to speak with Nick Fury at the War Table. Nick Fury’s voice will also replace JARVIS and Maria Hill’s narration at the start of the Avengers Initiative, new tutorial videos, and in several missions.

Patch 2.3 will make it so that the War Table no longer changes every 15 minutes. Instead, Drop Zones and Threat Sectors will appear at all times on the War Table. HIVES will also appear on the Table once you reach a power level “comparable to the range of the region it is found in.” Each region in the game will also have a “suggested” minimum and maximum power level.

Special missions called Villain Sectors will start being visible on the War Table without the need to grab them from the Faction Mission Givers. Vaults will also appear on the War Table without the need to obtain their coordinates. Individual Hero HARM Rooms will “have a minimum Power Level of 1,” and HARM Challenges I-V will become a “part of the priority HARM rotation.”

Wasteland and Wakanda Threat Sectors will replace the Flashback Missions that ended with boss fights. Players will need to complete a Quickmatch mission to do Rise and Shine. Heroic Mission Chains will also only show up on a per Hero basis.

Patch 2.3 will also include at least six new missions for players to try out, including a new Vault and Villain Sector. The new missions are listed below:

This Hostile Earth – Threat Sector – Snowy Tundra

– Threat Sector – Snowy Tundra Desperate Times – Drop Zone – Future Wastelands

– Drop Zone – Future Wastelands Cavorite Crash Site – Drop Zone – Future Wastelands

– Drop Zone – Future Wastelands Blood from a Stone – Threat Sector – Future Wastelands

– Threat Sector – Future Wastelands Wasteland Vault and Elite Wasteland Vault – Vault – Future Wastelands

– Vault – Future Wastelands Illusion of Truth and Unthinkable (Elite) – Taskmaster Villain Sector – Future Wastelands

Patch 2.3 will also rework Quest and Mission Chains to make them less confusing. The full list of changes includes: