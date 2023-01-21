Marvel’s Avengers, infamously broken, is finally coming to an end with a poetically broken blog post

For some time now, Marvel’s Avengers has been circling the drain, and late in the day on Friday, developer Crystal Dynamics finally confirmed that the game is truly dead. Just hours after rumors began circulating, Crystal drafted up a blog post to explain closure plans for the game.

An important announcement about the future of Marvel's Avengers: https://t.co/hTmenK6wmJ pic.twitter.com/JVZNNDNzZy — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 20, 2023

The only problem is that, for about half an hour after this tweet was up, the entire Avengers site was hit with 502, and 504 gateway errors. The official blog post confirms that a final patch will be deployed in March and that the game will be delisted in September. This type of conclusion is nothing new for Marvel fans, there’s a graveyard of games like Marvel Heroes and Marvel Ultimate Alliance that are just gone forever simply because Marvel demands it. The blog post also states that you will be given extra currency based on the credits you have so that you can continue to make upgrades in the game. The chart is listed below.

While it’s nice that Marvel has given this game some runway, it’s ironically the least deserved, as this game once displayed your IP address at the top of the screen while playing it. Bugs where trophies and achievements failed to pop, bugs where enemies would be stuck in the floor, and you would have to restart a level absolutely everything that could go wrong for Marvel’s Avengers has. Perhaps it would have been preferable if Avengers died sooner, but it’s nice for the community to have closure. It’s worth noting that you’ll still be able to use multiplayer even after the game is delisted; you just won’t get any of the rotating rewards that the game offers for playing timed events.