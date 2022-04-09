Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wins Canadian Game of the Year award

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy by Eidos Montreal won big at the Canadian Game Awards on Friday night. It scored the coveted Game of the Year title, representing the best that Canada has to offer, among other awards.

In addition to the Game of the Year award, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy won Best Narrative and the somewhat redundant Best Console Game. The praise is well-deserved as critics earlier in 2021, including us, praised the game for its great script and relatable characters. The competitors for the award, included FIFA 2022, Far Cry 6, Echo Generation, and Boyfriend Dungeon.

Other winners from the Canadian Game Awards this year include Inscryption for Best Game Design, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown for Best Audio Design, and Echo Generation for Best Indie Game. Fans also were able to vote for their favorite Canadian game, and the winner is Super Animal Royale, beating out Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Canadian Game Awards are an annual event that showcases the interactive experiences folks can play from the “third-largest developer of video games in the world,” according to the organization.

“This award show celebrates Canada’s spot on the world stage as a leader in interactive entertainment,” says the Canadian Game Awards on its website.

Past Game of the Year winners includes Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the Necrodancer.