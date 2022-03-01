Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Kentucky Route Zero coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Xbox announced on Tuesday a fresh batch of games headed to Xbox Game Pass in March. The month’s offerings will be headlined by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as indie hit Kentucky Route Zero; both games will arrive on the service starting March 10, said Xbox.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy debuted in late 2021 to warm reviews, and has received post-launch support in the way of technical fixes, as well as the addition of ray-tracing. However, according to its publisher, Square Enix, the game underperformed, sales-wise. The publisher previously stated that it intends “to make up for the title’s slow start.” It’s possible that putting the title on Game Pass could be part of that initiative.

Kentucky Route Zero is an adventure game that was previously released in segments. Its first act launched in 2013, but its final act didn’t arrive until 2020. The game follows Conway, a truck driver traveling down an enigmatic Kentucky road titled Route Zero. The game has often been lauded for its writing and characters.

The company also listed several other titles coming to Game Pass throughout the month, including Far: Changing Tides (March 1), Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (March 3), Lawn Mowing Simulator (March 10), and Young Souls (March 10). It was also announced that NieR: Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight III, and The Surge 2 would leave the service on March 15.

Xbox also stated that it would roll out an update for the Xbox PC app starting today, which will allow PC players to choose which folder games are installed to, access game files, as well as mod certain titles. Xbox Insiders previously tested this feature in late 2021.