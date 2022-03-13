The 2021 Video Game Accessibility Awards – Here are the winners
Halo Infinite walked away with the most awards of the night.
On March 12 the 2021 Video Game Accessibility Awards were held on Twitch, highlighting the best games that have made their experiences more accessible to the disabled community as well as others who are restricted from playing by other means.
The award show was hosted by Writer at Santa Monica Studio Alanah Pearce and Senior Director at AbleGamers Steven Spohn. AbleGamers worked in collaboration with the show, with the charity’s mission focusing on “creating opportunities that enable play in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.”
Here are all the winners listed below (award descriptions sourced officially by IGN):
Training Grounds – For games that give players a place or means to increase their skill level outside on their own time, outside of the usual means of training used by the game
Winner: Halo Infinite
Peer Assistance – For games that allow players to progress through challenges presented by the game with assistance from another player
Winner: It Takes Two
AI Assistance – For games that allow players to progress through challenges with assistance from in-game AI
Winner: Forza Horizon 5
Ability to Bypass – For games that allow players to bypass or skip sections that they are unable to successfully engage with
Winner: Life is Strange: True Colors
Second Channel – For games that give players a second means or interface to get the information they may need to progress.
Winner: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
House Rules – Best game that allows players to play the way they want
Winner: Among Us
Remapping – For games that allow players to remap or reconfigure standard control configurations
Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker
Input Reduction – For games that allow players to decrease the amount of input reduction needed to successfully undertake a sequence of actions required by the game
Winner: Before Your Eyes
Improved Precision – For games that allow players to increase or decrease things like movement sensitivity so that they may be precise with their actions in the game or its interfaces
Winner: Far Cry 6
Clear Text – For games that allow players to reliably read text in the game or its interfaces
Winner: Halo Infinite