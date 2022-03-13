The 2021 Video Game Accessibility Awards – Here are the winners

On March 12 the 2021 Video Game Accessibility Awards were held on Twitch, highlighting the best games that have made their experiences more accessible to the disabled community as well as others who are restricted from playing by other means.

The award show was hosted by Writer at Santa Monica Studio Alanah Pearce and Senior Director at AbleGamers Steven Spohn. AbleGamers worked in collaboration with the show, with the charity’s mission focusing on “creating opportunities that enable play in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.”

Here are all the winners listed below (award descriptions sourced officially by IGN):

Training Grounds – For games that give players a place or means to increase their skill level outside on their own time, outside of the usual means of training used by the game

Winner: Halo Infinite

Peer Assistance – For games that allow players to progress through challenges presented by the game with assistance from another player

Winner: It Takes Two

AI Assistance – For games that allow players to progress through challenges with assistance from in-game AI

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

Ability to Bypass – For games that allow players to bypass or skip sections that they are unable to successfully engage with

Winner: Life is Strange: True Colors

Second Channel – For games that give players a second means or interface to get the information they may need to progress.

Winner: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

House Rules – Best game that allows players to play the way they want

Winner: Among Us

Remapping – For games that allow players to remap or reconfigure standard control configurations

Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

Input Reduction – For games that allow players to decrease the amount of input reduction needed to successfully undertake a sequence of actions required by the game

Winner: Before Your Eyes

Improved Precision – For games that allow players to increase or decrease things like movement sensitivity so that they may be precise with their actions in the game or its interfaces

Winner: Far Cry 6

Clear Text – For games that allow players to reliably read text in the game or its interfaces

Winner: Halo Infinite