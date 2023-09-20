Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Cast Announces Game Has Gone Gold

With a month to go until launch, developers Insomniac Games have announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 superhero hit, has officially gone gold and completed development, meaning it’s on track for its release next month, and fans can officially get hyped for its release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Is All Set for Its October Release Date

Image from Insomniac Games

The announcement comes via the official Insomniac Games X account, which shared a video featuring the game’s main cast celebrating announcing that the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit has officially gone gold.

The video features Nadji Jeter, Yuri Lowenthal, and Laura Bailey – who play Miles Morales, Peter Parker, and Mary Jane, respectively – all congratulating the team on their hard work and sharing in the announcement, and telling fans to look forward to the game when it releases next month. We also get a little clip of Tony Todd towards the end of the clip, who will be voicing Venom in the game.

For those unaware, a game going gold means that development has been completed, everything the developers want in the game is finished, and the game is ready to release and be certified. This news means that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is ready to be released on October 20, 2023, as planned. Now, any work on the game will be bug fixes that will be included in the day one patch.

WE ARE GOLD! We're thrilled to share the news ahead of #SpiderMan2PS5's launch on October 20, 2023 with a few words from the game's cast! #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/ChitBfTREM — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2023

The new installment to the series will see Peter and Miles working together to take on the hunter Kraven, who has come to New York for a good hunt and hopes that the Spider-Men will provide him with the perfect sport. We can also expect to see Venom, Lizard, and a slew of other villains make an appearance and enjoy the same web-swinging excitement we experienced in the previous game. The game will also feature new areas to explore, plenty of new gameplay and upgrade options, and over 65 new suits to collect and wear as you fight crime and protect New York.

It’s not much longer till players can get their hands on the new title, with preorders available now for anyone who wants to get their copy before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on October 20, 2023.