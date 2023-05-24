Spider-Man 2 – Release Date, Preorders & Trailers

Spider-Man 2 is the newest Marvel game to feature everyone’s favorite web swingers, and will once again have players swing across New York City as they take control of both Peter Parker and Mile Morales in this sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man. With two Spider-Men for players to enjoy, new characters, gameplay, and stories, it’s looking like a true superhero epic that fans will be looking forward to swinging into (get it?)

If you want to get your hands on Spider-Man 2, we’ve got all the details currently available for you, including the release date, potential editions, and trailers, so you can get ready to jump into the newest Spidey adventure.

What is the release date for Spider-Man 2?

Image from Insomniac Games

Confirmed during the May 2023 Playstation showcase, Spider-Man 2 is slated to release in the fall of 2023. While no solid release date was provided, we expect the game to be released around September/October, like the previous entry.

The game was first revealed in 2021, and since then, fans have been eager to find out when they will get their hands on Spidey’s next adventure, so we imagine even this rough release window will make fans excited for the game to release later this year.

All Spider-Man 2 Preorders & Editions

Image from Insomniac Games

Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on PlayStation 5 and is currently available to wishlist via the PlayStation store. With the recent reveal of its release window for this year, we can expect full preorders to go live very soon, which we imagine will be at the usual first-party price point of $70/£60 for PlayStation titles.

The previous game release had two versions. The Standard Edition included the game and preorder bonuses, which included early unlocks of specific suits, extra skill points, and other digital goods. The Digital Deluxe Edition included the game and the “Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps” DLC packs, which were released periodically over the year following the game’s release. A Collectors Edition also featured a large statue and other physical and digital items. From previous major releases Sony has done, we can expect to see similar options for Spider-Man 2 when they become available.

All Spider-Man 2 Trailers

Here we have listed all the currently available trailers for Spider-Man 2. There are two available to watch at the time of writing.

Here is the official reveal trailer for Spider-Man 2, shown in the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase.

Here is the official gameplay reveal for Spider-Man 2, shown during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, featuring our first look at Kraven, the Lizard, and the Symbiote Suit gameplay.

This guide will be updated as new information becomes available.