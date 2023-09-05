Alone In The Dark Delayed To 2024 To Avoid Alan Wake & Spider-Man

The scariest thing to video game developers isn’t ghosts or monsters, as the new Alone in the Dark game has been pushed to 2024, partly to avoid an incredibly busy October gaming season, where it would have competed with Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This is a wise decision, considering how packed 2023 has been as a whole, especially as Alone in the Dark also needs extra polish time.

The confusingly named Alone in the Dark (as there are already several games with that name) was originally set to launch in October 2023. This new Alone in the Dark reimagines the original game from ’92, which helped create the survival horror genre. Alone in the Dark follows Emily Hartwood or Edward Carnby, with the player choosing to follow either character as they enter Derceto Manor in search of Emily’s lost uncle and discover the horrific living nightmares within.

Alone In The Dark Has Been Delayed Out Of The Busy October 2023 Season

Image via Insomniac Games

In one of the most refreshing delay posts of 2023, Alone in the Dark developer Pieces Interactive has announced that the game has been pushed to January 16, 2024. The reason given is that the original October launch date would have pitted it against Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, both of which are highly-anticipated games that would have overshadowed the new Alone in the Dark. This delay will also give the team more time to polish the game.

These kinds of delays to avoid bigger releases are fairly common. In fact, Baldur’s Gate 3 launched earlier than planned on PC, just to avoid hitting the same launch period as Starfield. A delay to avoid a massive horror game and the next entry in a beloved Marvel franchise is a smart business decision to make, especially as 2023 has been packed with new releases, while 2024 is still relatively empty.

Now that Alone in the Dark is launching in January 2024, it faces much lighter competition, with the only major releases being a 2D Prince of Persia game and Tekken 8, neither of which will have a lot of bleedover in terms of fanbase. If Alone in the Dark had been released near Alan Wake 2’s 2023 launch, then it would have competed for attention from horror fans.

If Alone in the Dark needs more time in the oven, then the developers should do what it takes to ensure that the game is as good as it can be before release. 2023 has way too many big new releases as it is, and the developers are doing fans’ wallets a favor by pushing something into next year rather than letting it face the 2023 meatgrinder.