Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Players Will Be Able to Ride Coney Island Amusements

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is fast approaching, and players are beginning to get more details on the upcoming superhero title, including new areas to explore and gameplay, like new abilities and suits to unlock.

Along with that, players can also expect a more immersive and detailed world, something that Insomniac Games Project Director Jeannette Lee detailed in a recent interview with a surprising comment about Coney Island and its attractions, which players will be able to interact and enjoy when they aren’t catching bad guys.

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Release Date, Preorders & Trailers

Players Can Expect a More Interactive World in Spider-Man 2

Image via Insomniac Games

During an interview with Golem, a German-language website, Lee confirmed the fun inclusion while discussing the game’s world and what players can expect from the upcoming title.

During the interview, she explained some of the game’s new and improved features, including combat and web-swinging, and how the team wants “players to enjoy every moment, but also to complete the story.” Toward the end of the interview, she is asked about the future of open-world superhero titles and explained that the aim for Spider-Man 2 isn’t just to make a bigger game but one that is more interactive and with more to see and do. With that, they mention the addition of Coney Island and reveal that players can ride the amusements found there as an example of this deeper, expanded world.

Whether or not you do this as Peter Parker, Miles Morales, or in their Spider costumes, or how they will work and what they entail remains to be seen, but it is an example of the lengths the team is going to make a truly immersive experience for players.

Related: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Cast Announces Game Has Gone Gold

It’s a small detail, but it highlights a level of polish and depth that can only bode well for players and the game as a whole. If the team has taken the time to include a small addition like this, there will likely be others for players to discover. You add that with all the new gameplay features, areas to explore, and depth from the expanded gameplay, Spider-Man 2 is shaping up to be a truly epic title that players will enjoy. Plus, after a hard day of catching criminals, you might just want to unwind a bit and enjoy a ride or two.

Players won’t need to wait long to enjoy the rides or the rest of the game, as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20 for PlayStation 5.