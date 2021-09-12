Marvel’s Wolverine will be a “full-size” game with a “mature tone,” says creative director

Insomniac’s Creative Director Brian Horton has responded to a fan’s question on Twitter. The fan asked if the company’s upcoming Wolverine video game will be a full-size game or a “miles morales size”. Horton respond that Wolverine will be a full-size game and added that it will have a “mature tone”.

The question came about due to the length of Insomniac’s most recent Marvel video game Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Though Miles Morales is often cited as one of the best PlayStation 5 exclusive titles, many gamers have drawn attention to the game’s short length. Many commentators have also pointed out the reuse of content and setting from the first Spider-Man game. This made fans wonder if the upcoming Wolverine will follow suit. With Horton’s response, it appears that won’t be the case.

Is it a big or a ”miles morales” size game — Ammar (@Amori1770) September 9, 2021

Full size, mature tone — Brian Horton (@BrianHortonArt) September 12, 2021

The added “mature tone” response implies that Wolverine may be a more intense and violent game than the previous two Spider-Man games. Wolverine has always been one of the more violent superheroes. He crosses lines that most other heroes won’t. It would make sense for Insomniac’s Wolverine to take a darker direction than their previous Marvel installments.

Marvel’s Wolverine was announced last Thursday during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. Insomniac also announced in the same presentation that the company is working on Spider-Man 2 as well. Spider-Man 2 is currently slated to release in 2023, while Wolverine has no release date.