Meet the clown lineup in a new Killer Klowns from Outer Space game trailer

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment has revealed the five clown lineup for the upcoming Killer Klowns from Outer Space video game. The five clowns are Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and Tank. Each clown character in the game is based on one of the main clowns from the Killer Klowns from Outer Space movie.

The Killer Klown blog goes over all the clowns plus their weapons. The Trapster is based on the clown Rudy from the film and can lay out traps on the map. His main weapon is the Jawbreaker Mace, which shoots out explosive popcorn that sticks to humans. When a human has popcorn stuck on them, any clown on the map can see them through walls. Tracker is based on Spikey, and he can vault over obstacles and use his Invisible Car to chase after humans. His weapons are the Popcorn Bazooka, a long-range weapon, and the Balloon Dog, which points to the nearest human.

Scout is based on Jumbo, and he is the only clown in the game who can jump high enough to reach unexplored territory. He has the ability called Hypnotic Lure, which draws any nearby humans, and a skill called the Lackey Swap, where he can instantly switch places with a nearby AI minion. Fighter is based on Shorty, and he is a short clown that uses boxing gloves to fight humans. His Pizza Box skill allows him to transform into a pizza box and hide from humans, and he can use his Speedy Tricycle to chase after humans. Finally, Tank is based on Chubby, and he’s a monstrous clown with the most physical strength. Tank’s weapon is the Extendable Jawbreaker, which can charge up to increase its range and power. His Stick Bash ability allows him to down a carpet of cotton candy that traps any human caught within, and his Rage Rush skill makes him charge into enemies.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will be a 3v7 asymmetric multiplayer game that splits players between teams of humans and alien clowns. The title is developed by Teravision Games, and the beta for the game is set to release sometime in early 2023 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.