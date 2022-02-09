Metroid Dread is adding new difficulty modes and Boss Rush mode

Ever since its release, Metroid Dread has wrangled with the now-ubiquitous discussion surrounding difficulty settings in games. With only two modes, Normal and Hard, and many people finding even the former punishingly difficult, plenty of gamers were clamoring for an easier setting so that they could get more out of the game. Well, those people are in luck – but there’s a twist.

In its Nintendo Direct today, Nintendo announced that there would be two free updates coming to Metroid Dread soon. The first, rolling out later today, will provide users with a Rookie Mode difficulty setting, which will give players enhanced regeneration to take the edge off those tough boss battles. However, it’ll also include Dread Mode, a difficulty mode set at the complete opposite end of the spectrum, in which taking a single hit will kill Samus instantly.

A second update, coming in April, will add in a Boss Rush mode, in which players will face off against each of the game’s bosses one after another. Presumably players will be able to combine Boss Rush mode with Dread Mode, just in case they really want to punish themselves. So for all those out there who really wished that Raven Beak was just that bit more overpowered, this will no doubt be brilliant news.