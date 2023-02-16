Every Metroid game, in release order
That’s not as many games as you would expect from a series approaching 40 years.
While the Metroid series has definitely had extended breaks in between releases, Samus’ adventures are greatly appreciated by a core fan base. Between the 2D and 3D games, there are many memorable moments that people love. That said, when compared to other Nintendo franchises that have been going since the 1980s, there are not that many games here. Here is every Metroid game in release order.
How many Metroid games are there?
There are currently a total of 15 video games in the Metroid franchise, including spinoffs and remasters, with the 16th still on way. Here is the complete list in release order.
- Metroid – Famicom Disk System, 1986
- Metroid II: Return of Samus – Game Boy, 1991
- Super Metroid – Super Nintendo Entertainment System, 1994
- Metroid Fusion – Game Boy Advance, 2002
- Metroid Prime – Nintendo GameCube, 2002
- Metroid: Zero Mission – Game Boy Advance, 2004
- Metroid Prime 2: Echoes – Nintendo GameCube, 2004
- Metroid Prime Pinball – Nintendo DS, 2005
- Metroid Prime Hunters – Nintendo DS, 2006
- Metroid Prime 3: Corruption – Nintendo Wii, 2007
- Metroid: Other M – Nintendo Wii, 2010
- Metroid: Federation Force – Nintendo 3DS, 2016
- Metroid: Samus Returns – Nintendo 3DS, 2017
- Metroid Dread – Nintendo Switch, 2021
- Metroid Prime Remastered – Nintendo Switch, 2023
- Metroid Prime 4 – Nintendo Switch, TBD
When talking about the Metroid series, the Prime games are usually considered to be separate from the main series. As you can see from the list above, while the Prime Trilogy is usually what is remembered the most, there are a couple of spinoffs.
While some people would consider Metroid up there with Nintendo’s biggest franchises, from a sales standpoint, it doesn’t come close to games in the Mario, Zelda, Kirby, and Animal Crossing series. Where those series have a relatively easy time selling copies, Metroid often fights tooth and nail to break a a couple million units sold. Metroid Dread is the current best selling game at close to 3 million sales.