While the Metroid series has definitely had extended breaks in between releases, Samus’ adventures are greatly appreciated by a core fan base. Between the 2D and 3D games, there are many memorable moments that people love. That said, when compared to other Nintendo franchises that have been going since the 1980s, there are not that many games here. Here is every Metroid game in release order.

How many Metroid games are there?

There are currently a total of 15 video games in the Metroid franchise, including spinoffs and remasters, with the 16th still on way. Here is the complete list in release order.

Metroid – Famicom Disk System, 1986

Metroid II: Return of Samus – Game Boy, 1991

Super Metroid – Super Nintendo Entertainment System, 1994

Metroid Fusion – Game Boy Advance, 2002

Metroid Prime – Nintendo GameCube, 2002

Metroid: Zero Mission – Game Boy Advance, 2004

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes – Nintendo GameCube, 2004

Metroid Prime Pinball – Nintendo DS, 2005

Metroid Prime Hunters – Nintendo DS, 2006

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption – Nintendo Wii, 2007

Metroid: Other M – Nintendo Wii, 2010

Metroid: Federation Force – Nintendo 3DS, 2016

Metroid: Samus Returns – Nintendo 3DS, 2017

Metroid Dread – Nintendo Switch, 2021

Metroid Prime Remastered – Nintendo Switch, 2023

Metroid Prime 4 – Nintendo Switch, TBD

When talking about the Metroid series, the Prime games are usually considered to be separate from the main series. As you can see from the list above, while the Prime Trilogy is usually what is remembered the most, there are a couple of spinoffs.

While some people would consider Metroid up there with Nintendo’s biggest franchises, from a sales standpoint, it doesn’t come close to games in the Mario, Zelda, Kirby, and Animal Crossing series. Where those series have a relatively easy time selling copies, Metroid often fights tooth and nail to break a a couple million units sold. Metroid Dread is the current best selling game at close to 3 million sales.