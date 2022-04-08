Metroid Dread update adds new modes, full patch notes released

Nintendo announced back in February that a new free update for Metroid Dread will be coming to the game in April. The update, which is Version 2.1.0, is now available to download. The update includes Boss Rush, Survival Rush, Dread Rush, and general fixes.

Boss Rush has the player fight 12 consecutive boss battles in a row. The goal of Boss Rush is to have the best time. Survival Rush has the player face as many bosses in a row within a timeframe of 5 minutes. All damage received or weapons spent will be carried over to the next boss. Dread Rush is the same as Boss Rush, except Samus will automatically lose if she is hit once.

The full listing of the patch notes is below:

New Modes Added

Three different boss rush modes have been added to the game. Press the R Button on the “Samus Files” screen to move to the Boss Rush selection screen.

Boss Rush

A mode where players fight 12 continuous boss battles and aim for the best time.

Any damage received is carried over into the next fight. Weapons are fully-restored between battles.

If Samus is defeated, players may select “Retry” to continue playing from the start of the battle they lost. There is, however, a time penalty for being defeated.

Bosses fought in Boss Rush can be fought one-on-one at any time by selecting “Practice”.

Survival Rush

A mode where players see how many bosses they can defeat inside of the 5-minute time limit.

Any damage received, or weapons spent are carried over into the next battle. Even if time remains on the clock, Samus being defeated will result in a game over.

Defeating a boss will add a fixed amount of time to the countdown clock. Defeat a boss without receiving any damage to receive an even bigger time bonus.

Dread Rush

The basic rules are the same as in Boss Rush, but if Samus is hit by a boss, her energy drops to zero and she is defeated.

Bosses fought in Dread Rush can be fought one-on-one at any time by selecting “Practice”.

General Fixes