Mewtwo, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur make their way to Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield are getting plenty of new Pokémon to celebrate Pokémon Day, the 24th anniversary of the series. Starting on Feb. 27, and lasting until Mar. 2, Mewtwo, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur will all be appearing in Max Raid Battles. You will also have the chance to face Gigantamax Grimmsnarl, Kingler, Hatterene, Orbeetle, and Toxtricity.

While this Mewtwo is apparently too powerful to catch, you can still earn some useful items by taking it on in a fight. Beating Mewtwo will potentially get you Ability Capsules and PP Max. You will be able to catch the Kanto starters, so if you want to get the best trio of starters the series has ever seen, now is the time to get that particular band back together.

Pokemon Day is also being celebrated in Pokémon GO, and you can try to take on an Armored Mewtwo right now in an exclusive five-star raid. That Armored Mewtwo is no joke, so bring a full team with you for the raid.

Later today, we should also get to finally see the new Mythical Pokémon that will be part of the Coco movie. We have seen the silhouette of the Pokémon already, but that is it, and nothing is known about its potential moveset, or type. The new Mythical Pokémon will also be joining Sword and Shield at some point in the future, although no date has been revealed for when that will happen.