Microsoft discontinues Xbox One to focus on Xbox Series X/S production
Last-gen is officially over for Microsoft.
In the wake of supply shortages, Sony and Microsoft are taking different approaches to address the issue. Sony’s answer involves ramping up production of PlayStation 4 consoles. On the other hand, Microsoft doesn’t appear to be concerned with getting last-gen consoles in consumers’ hands. Instead, they are exclusively looking to the future.
Microsoft has officially discontinued the production of all Xbox One consoles. The Xbox One X was already confirmed to have been discontinued months before the Xbox Series X/S launch. However, it wasn’t just the mid-gen refresh that met this fate in 2020.
In a statement released to The Verge, Senior Director of Xbox console production marketing Cindy Walker said, “to focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020.” This focus on next-gen production could make snatching up an Xbox Series X easier in the year ahead, which has been more challenging to find in stock than the accompanying Xbox Series S.
This decision might be a part of why Microsoft is finding such success despite issues meeting demand. The American console manufacturer stated that the Xbox Series X/S became its fastest-selling console generation of all time, outpacing the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One within their first 14 months.