Minecraft 1.16 patch notes and change log

Minecraft’s long awaited Nether update dropped with version 1.16. The changes brought new biomes, mobs, items, craftables, blocks and more to the once barren Nether. Mojang’s patch notes reflect the changes and outline all of them. We have a look at the patch notes for version 1.16.

There are two different change logs, depending on what version you play. Java and Bedrock both have their own patch notes due to the different platforms and options. We will cover the main changes that are included in both versions. The main difference between the two is that the bug fixes and other minor changes will vary. Both versions have their own needs, as Bedrock is designed for all platforms where Java only runs on PCs.

Minecraft 1.16 change log

For the full change log, see Minecraft’s official page. This may link to the Bedrock Edition, but due to the nature of the changes, these changes are in both versions of the game.

The main changes are the Nether updates. Outlined in a brief summary at the top of the change log, the Nether updates are:

Four new biomes: Crimson Forest, Soulsand Valley, Warped Forest, Basalt Deltas.

New dangers like Piglins, Hoglins, and the Strider.

New bricks and wood and eerie new vegetation.

New music from Lena Raine.

Netherite, a stronger substance than diamond.

The patch notes add that there were over 300 bug fixes since the Buzzy Bees update, including fixes from over 180 community reported bugs.

Additional information covers the new mobs and the new biomes in more detail, such as renaming Zombified Pigmen to Zombified Piglins and slightly changing their appearance.

New gameplay features include:

Ruined Portals

Bastion Remnants

Blackstone

Respawn Anchors

Netherite

Crafting Netherite

Crafting Netherite tools and armor

Target block that lets you practice your aim

Soul Speed that increases speed but drains enchantments on the item.

Lodestone

There were new blocks added with the update as well, unlocking new crafting recipes and items. These new blocks include:

Crimson Stems and Warped Stems

Hyphae of Crimson and Warped stems, act similar to wood that can be stripped and crafted.

Basalt blocks

Crymson Nylium and Warped Nylium

Using bone meal on Netherrack can spread Nylium

Nether sprouts, Crimson Roots, and Warped Roots, the latter two can be placed in pots.

Crimson and Warped fungi, both grow with bone meal

Warped wart blocks

Weeping vines. They are climbable

Shroomlights

Soul Soil

Soul Torches crafted from Soul Soil and can be crafted into Soul Lanterns

Blackstone and Gravel added to all Nether biomes at and below lava level

Nether Gold Ore

Chiseled Nether Bricks, Cracked Nether Bricks, and Quartz Bricks all added.

In addition to all the changes listed above, the game also added new music, new emotes, new achievements and new rewards.

The update also added some technical changes to both Java and Bedrock. In Java, there are options for the mob anger response and hostility. Players can manage the anger response and include a persistent anger response, so players cannot escape angry neutral mobs by logging out or switching dimensions. Angry neutral mobs will stop targeting the player if the player dies or is out of sight for a while.

Also in the Java changes is the Universal Anger addition. It is guilt by association. Neutral mobs attacked by players will be angry at players in general, regardless of who attacked them. The changes go into some more details, such as:

Neutral mob attacked by a player will target the nearest player, even if it’s not the player that attacked them.

Every time the neutral mob is hit by a player, it will update its attack target to the nearest player.

Players can use this to make neutral mobs attack other players

The different angers are configurable, enabling players to add or remove persistent or universal anger settings to their desire.

For the full list of changes, see Bedrock and the Java patch notes.

