Building a garden in Minecraft can be a fun and rewarding activity that adds not only aesthetic appeal but also provides functional benefits. Furthermore, it can generate livestock feed and act as a place for stress relief. Hence, we’re listing the 10 best Minecraft garden ideas and designs you can implement in your virtual world.

Aquatic Garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

Both sugar cane and sea pickles are entirely dependent on the presence of large bodies of water to grow, and cannot be produced in arid conditions otherwise. Building a garden to accommodate them both requires either two-block deep, lengthy stretches of river, or single-block, checkerboard-pattern water blocks.

Fairy Garden

Screengrab via Kelpie The Fox’s YouTube

A fairy garden is designed to be a whimsical and magical space featuring a wooden hammock, a wooden pillar with a beautiful lamp, and colourful flowers. The garden is surrounded by wooden fences and four lamps, giving the entire area a perfect enclosure.

Gourd Garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pumpkins and melons grow differently from standard crop types in that, rather than sprouting straight up from the farmland they’re planted on, the planted stem will produce a breakable gourd one block to the side of the stem on any side, provided that space is available next to the stem. In practice, rather than cultivating a nine-by-nine plot of farmland and planting these seeds in rows, pumpkins and melons grow best in plus-shaped square gardens.

Hanging Gardens of Babylon

Screengrab via Cortezerino’s YouTube

This design needs no introduction. You might have read about the Hanging Gardens of Babylon or seen it on TV/the internet, and while it might not be possible to experience it in the real world, you can make a similar design in your Minecraft world. Keep in mind this design is intricate and won’t be as easy to build as some of the other mentions on the list.

Japanese Zen Garden

Screengrab via Cortezerino’s YouTube

A garden is where you can take a relaxing stroll and enjoy the breeze. This Japanese style design accentuates serenity and comfortable space, making you feel at peace. It features a central sand pit surrounded by rocks, small trees, and shrubs.

Medieval Garden

Screengrab via HFranz’s YouTube

Turn back the clock and experience how it feels to stroll in a vintage medieval garden. Surrounded by high castle-like walls, it mainly comprises flowers of various types. If you want to make the garden fancier, hang some fire torches on the wall and add a central fountain or pond.

Rooftop Garden

Screengrab via BlendsCraftTV’s YouTube

A rooftop garden is created specifically to be planted on a building’s rooftop or other elevated surface. This kind of garden can be an excellent way to utilise space that would otherwise go underutilised in urban areas and has several advantages, such as better air quality, a lessened heat island effect, and enhanced biodiversity.

Standard Crop Garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

Standard crops — including wheat seeds, beetroot seeds, potatoes and carrots — can simply be planted in patches of farmland. The farmland itself can be created by right-clicking on dirt blocks with any hoe.

Crops of this type grow more efficiently in irrigated environments, where soil is properly moisturized by the presence of a nearby water source. A single water block is equipped to properly hydrate a nine-by-nine square of farmland on its own, ranging four blocks in every direction.

Tropical Garden

Image via Mojang Studios

This garden is designed to thrive in a tropical biome, featuring palm trees, exotic flowers, and other plants that can thrive in hot, humid conditions. Furthermore, make the garden on a water body, giving it a unique look and different appeal.

Yin Yang Rock Garden

Screengrab via Cortezerino’s YouTube

Yin Yang Rock Garden is designed to create a sense of balance and harmony. Use white and black concrete powder to create the Yin Yang symbol. Place a few bamboo trees to increase the aesthetic appeal, and use cobblestones to make rocks that can be placed on the surface.