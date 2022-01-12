Minecraft adds one more free map for its New Year’s Celebration

Mojang has been ringing in 2022 with free maps for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on PC, and the last of the batch has just been revealed. If you feel like celebrating Halloween in January, then this one’s for you.

Why the Halloween comment? Well, the announcement explains that you’ll be squaring off against zombies, hounds, and “a gigantic, terrifying plushie with nails in its arm” in the new map, titled Grave Danger. That monster horde is attacking your castle, so you’ll need to set up traps and other defenses to protect your home base. You can see what that looks like in the trailer below.

Minecraft creative collective Shapescape put Grave Danger together, with the goal of adding a twist to the typical tower defense gameplay. “There is a certain tension while you wait for the waves of enemies to clash with your defenses,” Shapescape says. “But if you made a mistake, you cannot fix it. Grave Danger uses traps instead of turrets. We also gave the player agency during the spawn phase in which they can fight the zombies directly.” You can download Grave Danger for free now on the Minecraft store.

Prior to showcasing this freebie, Mojang revealed the Axolotl Islands map. That one tasks you with saving the salamanders from an invading group of slimes. It’s still currently still free to download for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.