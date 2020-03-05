Minecraft festival postponed

This morning Minecraft Festival organizers announced that the festival will be postponed until next year. Mojang staff published on Twitter and the Minecraft website the festival is being put off due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. While the postponement is a disappointment for many of us Minecraft Live is still on schedule.

After careful consideration event organizers for the festival have decided to err on the side of caution and postpone the event until next year hoping that the coronavirus outbreak will be behind us by then. This announcement joins a growing list of postponements for events including Global Gaming Expo Asia and the release of the latest James Bond movie. As the virus continues to spread across the world many organizers are choosing to cancel or postpone major events in order to prevent further spread.

While the festival has been canceled, Mojang is still going to hold Minecraft Live on schedule. Minecraft Live is expected to have big announcements for upcoming features in the game and take a nostalgic look at how Minecraft has grown over the past decade. Everyone that attends the Minecraft Festival in 2021 will also receive an exclusive cape to be used in-game on both Java and Bedrock editions.