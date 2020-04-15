Minecraft Snapshot 20W19A introduces Bastion Remnants – Full patch notes

As the Nether Update creeps ever closer, Minecraft has gotten yet another Snapshot of the upcoming content for you to explore. Snapshot 20W19A introduces some pretty exciting new stuff. Remember, Snapshots are effectively betas of the upcoming content and are prone to change at any time. The things you see here may not make it to the full release in their current forms.

Bastion remnants, ruined portals, chain blocks, and a new song just for the Piglins have all been added in this Snapshot. Four different types of bastion remnants have been added, including bridges, houses, and a treasure room. You can take over the bastions, but the Piglins that live there might have something to say about that.

You can find the full notes from Snapshot 20W16A below:

NEW FEATURES IN 20W16A

Added bastion remnants

Added ruined portals

Added chain blocks

Added a new music disc titled “Pigstep” by Lena Raine which can only be found in bastions

BASTION REMNANTS

What’s made of blackstone and full of Piglins and Hoglins? Bastion remnants!

​Added 4 separate bastion remnant types: bridge, Hoglin stable, housing units, and treasure room

You can find these sizable structures in all biomes in the Nether except the treacherous ash-dusted towers of basalt deltas

Explore, loot, and conquer a bastion remnant to call it your home… but beware, Piglins don’t take kindly to intruders stealing their things

RUINED PORTALS

Shattered remains of ancient nether portals. Wonder who built them?​

They can be found in any overworld or nether biome

Some are hidden underground, under the sea, or buried in sand

CHANGES IN 20W16A

Increased the amount of lava pools to make the deltas more “deltary”

The Piglin banner pattern can now be found in bastions

TECHNICAL CHANGES IN 20W16A

Added a button in the GUI that generates a jigsaw structure starting from the jigsaw block, using given generation depth.

Expanded the max size per axis of Structure Blocks from 32 to 48

Added a JMX MBean to monitor dedicated server tick times

JMX MONITORING

It is now possible to monitor the server tick times though JMX.

The rationale for this is that JMX is a well known and supported monitoring technology with existing integrations and tools.

This enables server admins to hook alerts and graphing tools using ordinary JMX clients and dashboards.

ENABLING JMX MONITORING

A new flag enable-jmx-monitoring has been added to the server.properties file which if set to true will expose an MBean with the Object name net.minecraft.server:type=Server and two attributes averageTickTime and tickTimes exposing the tick times in milliseconds.

In order for enabling JMX on the Java runtime you also need to add a couple of JVM flags to the startup as documented here.

FIXED BUGS IN 20W16A

MC-37557 – Sometimes a minecart sound plays/subtitle shown when loading a world

MC-91163 – Certain subtitles show up when the player is too far away to hear the sound

MC-154617 – Server hangs on stop due to rcon

MC-171020 – New nether biomes don’t work properly in buffet worlds

MC-175919 – Villagers sometimes stop farming

MC-177136 – All compasses and lodestone compasses point to the same target, regardless of what type of compass it is

MC-177238 – Windows symbolic link in saves/ is no longer followed as of 20w14a

MC-177253 – Running a set_attributes function throws java.lang.NullPointerException if it contains an undefined attribute

MC-177316 – Lodestone compass in item frame does not update after turning

MC-178368 – When rotating a lodestone compass is put in the item frame the compass don’t work

