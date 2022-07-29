Minecraft Steve and Alex Amiibos releasing this September

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibos for Minecraft Steve and Alex have a release date. Both Amiibos will release on September 9th. Based on the price for the recent Amiibos, expect Steve and Alex Amiibos to cost around 15.99 USD. In contrast to the other Smash Amiibos, Steve and Alex Amiibos are simplistic and lack the attention to detail that other Amiibos have.

That’s because all Smash Amiibos are based on the official renders of the characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Steve and Alex are intentionally given lower detail than other Smash renders so that the characters could better reflect Minecraft. Minecraft is known for its simplistic graphics and blocky aesthetics. The game is not the most graphically impressive looking, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was able to capture that simplicity perfectly. Steve and Alex look like they came directly from Minecraft, and their Amiibos perfectly capture that Minecraft look.

Block off your calendar! The Steve & Alex Super Smash Bros. #amiibo will be released on September 9th. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/9hsbfEThOO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 29, 2022

Amiibos are figurines created by Nintendo and based on characters from the company’s biggest titles. The Amiibo line launched with Super Smash Bros. for the 3DS and Wii U in 2014. Since 2014, Nintendo has slowly been rolling out figures for the entire Super Smash roster, including Amiibos for 3rd party characters like Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII and Joker from Persona 5.

Steve is the name given to the default Avatar skin in Minecraft, and Alex is the more feminine Avatar skin. Minecraft Steve was one of the most highly requested characters to join Super Smash Bros., and he joined the roster in Ultimate on October 13, 2020. Alex served as an Alternate costume for Steve, along with Minecraft enemies Zombie and Enderman. Steve is a unique fighter in Smash; he can mine minerals below him and craft weapons with his craft box. All his moves remain the same, but the effectiveness of his attacks is determined by what kind of weapons he crafts.