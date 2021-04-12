Mini New Pokémon Snap trailer shows more gameplay and environments

Nintendo revealed a brand new short trailer for the upcoming New Pokémon Snap, a sequel to the much loved Pokémon Snap which originally released for the Nintendo 64 in 1999. The trailer features who we assume to be the male protagonist as he narrates his adventures recording various Pokémon in the Lental region.

The narrator flips through his scrapbook as he introduces us to the various islands and environments he’s explored in his pursuit of new Pokémon to film. After that we see the male protagonist himself as he sits in the special transport with his camera.

Previously Nintendo and The Pokémon Company released a six minute gameplay video that highlights the game’s core features, such as the gyroscope that allows players to aim their camera with greater accuracy than analog controls. Players can capture unique moments if they lure Pokemon or give them bait. The game itself is built around the expansive photo mode, which encourages getting Pokémon to emerge using both natural methods and tools. Two Japanese commercials also released on the same day featuring Lugia and Machamp.

It also seems that Niantic will have a future New Pokémon Snap event, according to dataminers. The event will allegedly feature various challenges that require players to take numerous snapshots of specific Pokémon, and will be called the New Pokémon Snap Celebration. At this time Niantic has not confirmed the existence of this event.

New Pokémon Snap will launch globally on April 30 for Nintendo Switch.