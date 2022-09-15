Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update 1.2 adds Violet Mizutsune, Risen Chameleos

The second update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes with Violet Mizutsune and Risen Chamelos, allowing players to battle against these massive monsters. On top of this, more anomaly quests are on the way, unlock six-star quests when players reach MR 120. The second update will arrive on September 29.

The Violet Mizutsune and Risen Chamelos will be advanced versions of these monsters, capable of unleashing multiple unique attacks, giving hunters a good amount of trouble. Violet Mizutsune and Risen Chamelos will be available when the second update launches, alongside Flaming Espinas, who was already announced several weeks ago. Flaming Espinas initially debut in Monster Hunter Frontier and makes a return to the franchise.

Flaming Espinas and Violet Mizutsune will appear when players have reached MR 10, which occurs after completing the primary story for Sunbreak and unlocking anomaly quests. However, the Risen Chameleos will be available at MR 110, which makes it a far more dangerous opponent than the other monsters released in Sunbreak’s post-release updates.

The anomaly quests will give players more advanced missions to battle against fearsome foes, earning unique rewards to upgrade their armor and weapons. These will be available at MR 120, meaning players will want to ensure they start working their way to this power level before September 29.

On top of these significant additions to Monster Hunter Rise, layered weapons have arrived. Similar to layered armor, a hunter can choose to add a layered weapon appearance to their arsenal, giving them the chance to use some of the fun weapons the team has created without using the stats. Additionally, this gives players more freedom with their builds, similar to the layered armor.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s second update will be free to all players who own the Sunbreak expansion.