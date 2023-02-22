How to get the Mighty Bow 4 jewel in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

If you want to increase the max level of your Bow Charge in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, consider crafting the Mighty Bow Jewel 4, a Rarity-10 Decoration imbued with the Bow Charge Plus Skill. While you can also obtain this Skill’s effect with the Mighty Bow Feather earrings, those who prefer not to alter their current headwear for the feathery headpiece will likely favor getting the Decoration instead. As a Rarity-10 piece of equipment, procuring the crafting materials for the Mighty Bow Jewel 4 is not easy, as it involves luck with your Monster Drops or a significant amount of Investigation Coin grinding.

Related: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax guide – Weaknesses, drops, and more

Crafting the Mighty Bow Jewel 4 in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

To craft the Mighty Bow Jewel 4 in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, you will need 12,000 Zenny and three materials: Sovereign Jewel x2, Afflicted Bone x3, and Large Elder Dragon Gem x1. Out of these three, Afflicted Bone is the easiest to obtain, as you have a 40% chance of receiving it as a reward for hunting down Lagombi, Volvidon, or Arzuros in Anomaly Quests. For newcomers unfamiliar with Anomaly Quests, these end-game Hunts become available after you reach Master Rank 10 and involve taking down the stronger Afflicted variations of Monsters you have already encountered.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Acquiring Sovereign Jewels or Large Elder Dragon Gems to craft the Mighty Bow Jewel 4 in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is more of a challenge. You might get Sovereign Jewels from specific high-end Quests, such as “Fear in the Flooded Forest,” Operation Flaming Espinas,” or “Dual Threat: Moonlit Muscles.” During our playtime, we procured over 50 from several dozen hours of grinding such quests, but your mileage will vary. Alternatively, you can buy them from Bahari in Elgado for 50 Investigation Coins each.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Conversely, Large Elder Dragon Gems are extremely hard to come by. They have a minuscule drop rate from challenging Elder Dragons, such as Chameleos, Kushala Daora, Teostra, and their Risen variants. In our case, we have accumulated less than five of these Gems in over a hundred hours of end-game playtime. Instead of laying yourself at the mercy of the game’s RNG, you could grind 300 Investigation Coins to buy a Large Elder Dragon Gem from Bahari. Once you have procured all the necessary materials for the Mighty Bow Jewel 4 in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, visit Minayle to have your Decorated forged.