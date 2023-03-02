How to get the Royal Order’s Bludgeon in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

If you ever wanted to give the monsters on your hunts a “royal beating” in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, consider forging the Royal Order’s Bludgeon, a Hammer capable of pounding any unruly subjects into submission. This weapon offers base stats of ATK 280 and DEF 50, but its attack power can be enhanced if you upgrade the Hammer to its “plus” form. Before you head off to visit the Smithy to craft this powerful, heavyweight armament, you must understand that the weapon comes with quest prerequisites before its blueprint can be unlocked.

Unlocking the Royal Order’s Bludgeon in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

To unlock the Royal Order’s Bludgeon’s recipe at the Smithy in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, you must first complete the Follower Quest “Enshrined Resentment,” available after hunting an Aurora Somnacanth in “Keep it Busy” Urgent Quest. “Enshrined Resentment” hunt is a 3-Star Master Rank quest that involves accompanying Master Arlow to the Shrine Ruins, where you must take down a Magnamalo. Regardless of Rank, the Magnamalo has been one of the most challenging base-game monsters to defeat, so be sure to bring your best build for the hunt. Once defeated, you can are free to craft the Royal Order’s Bludgeon in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak if you have the required materials.

Crafting the Royal Order’s Bludgeon in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

The materials you need to make the Royal Order’s Bludgeon in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak are Eltalite Ore × 5, Amber Hardfang × 2, Purecrystal × 1, and a Royal Order Certificate I × 1. Eltalite Ore can be found in multiple locales, such as the Lava Caverns, Shrine Ruins, or Jungle, but Purecrystal only comes from Mining Outcrops located in the Flooded Forest on MR. Amber Hardfang is obtained by hunting the Barioth, and you have a high chance of getting the resource by breaking its head. Finally, Royal Order Certificates I are received as rewards for clearing a variety of Follower Quests and Support Surveys, like “Enshrined Resentment.”