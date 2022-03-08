Multiple Mario Switch titles already discounted for MAR10 Day

With MAR10 Day around the corner, you would expect Nintendo to do a special sale on select Super Mario games to celebrate the occasion. You would be right in assuming so and such a sale is already live on Nintendo’s website.

Not every Mario related title is included, such as Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Party Superstars, but with discounts upwards of 30% off for both physical and digital copies, now is the perfect time to catch up on any games you may have missed out on the first time. For your own convenience, we’ve compiled all of them below along with links to their respective store pages.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $39.99 (was $59.99) – Despite being nearly five years old, this game continues to sell like crazy. If you’ve somehow yet to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you need to remedy that immediately. It’s already packed with content, such as 48 racetracks, and is set to receive even more with the Booster Course Pass DLC.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – $39.99 (was $59.99) – An updated re-release of the Wii U original, you can embark on a platforming adventure solo or with up to three friends locally or online. The main game is enough to keep you busy, but the new Bowser’s Fury mode offers a seamless open world where you collect Cat Shines to help stop an out of control and gigantic Bowser.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $39.99 (was $59.99) – From Next Level games, the same studio behind the upcoming Mario Strikers Battle League, Luigi takes center stage and must brave a haunted hotel and its many floors to save Mario, Peach, and their Toad companions. You can catch ghosts and solve puzzles solo or in co-op and there is a multiplayer DLC pack you can get for $6.99 (was $9.99), which adds minigames and alternate costumes. You can also get both the main game and DLC in a bundle for $46.98 (was $69.98).

Yoshi’s Crafted World – $39.99 (was $59.99) – If you’re more of a Yoshi fan, you can check out this side-scrolling adventure set in a world made of everyday objects. Numerous collectibles are hidden throughout its various levels, which can also be played in reverse to offer a new perspective. There’s two player co-op as well and a demo is available in case you want to try before you buy.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $39.99 (was $59.99) – Another updated Wii U port, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe offers classic 2D Mario. Aside from four player co-op, it comes with New Super Luigi U, with both games offering a combined 164 levels, as well as the option to play as the invincible Nabbit and Toadette, who can transform into Peachette with the Super Crown.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario Set – $59.99 (was $99.99) – Bring Mario Kart to life with a cool RC car and turn your own home into a racecourse with AR technology. If your in-game kart speeds up or is hit by a Green Shell, the toy kart reacts in kind. Luigi fans can also grab a Luigi set for the same price. Grab both and you can enjoy some local multiplayer.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $41.99 (was $59.99) – The Olympics may be over but that doesn’t mean you and your family/friends can’t enjoy trying out the various events as your favourite Mario or Sonic character. Aside from a variety of minigames, including some fantastical Dream Events, there’s a retro inspired story mode that sends Mario and Sonic back to the 1964 Olympic Games with unique 2D events. There’s a demo available as well, although the full game appears to only be available digitally.