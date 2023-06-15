Neverwinter 10th Anniversary Event Celebrates With Protector’s Jubilee

A new milestone is here for D&D adventurers who have explored the many challenges in the MMORPG Neverwinter. First released in 2013 on PC, the game has evolved and expanded over the last decade, leading to its 10th Anniversary celebration in 2023.

The epic achievement comes after 25 modules, bountiful events, and the growth of a community that continues to look forward to the next task awaiting them in the lore-rich world of Neverwinter. To celebrate this community, players can jump in on the Protector’s Jubilee, which has received an overhaul to make the event particularly special.

Related: Dungeons & Dragons MMO Neverwinter gets Dragonslayer module this June

Neverwinter Protector’s Jubilee Adds New Content

Image via Cryptic Studios

As provided by the Neverwinter website and press release, players will be able to participate in the Protector’s Jubilee from June 15, 2023, through June 22, 2023.

During this time, there will be numerous activities and prizes offered for Neverwinter players to try out and collect. Below is a list of all activities that will be a part of the Protector’s Jubilee 10th Anniversary event.

Protector’s Speech Skirmish Event – The event has been overhauled and includes an Elminster Simulacrum companion to battle alongside.

– The event has been overhauled and includes an Elminster Simulacrum companion to battle alongside. Daily Missions – Elminster will offer daily quests to prepare for the anniversary celebrations.

– Elminster will offer daily quests to prepare for the anniversary celebrations. Escort Missions – Players can escort merchants and traders attempting to connect with Lord Neverember.

– Players can escort merchants and traders attempting to connect with Lord Neverember. Elminster’s Messages – Travel through multiple zones to deliver messages to Harpers on request of Elminster.

– Travel through multiple zones to deliver messages to Harpers on request of Elminster. Anniversary Event Rewards – Players have the opportunity to obtain new rewards through the event, including Elminster Simulacrum Companion, Hand of Neverwinter Mount, Mini Minotaur Companion, Neverember’s Throne, and the Entangled Thread Costume Set.

In addition to participating in the Protector’s Jubilee event, now is the perfect time to reminisce on the game’s many modules and the exciting storylines and adventures that have made up the game’s decade-long journey. With plenty more challenges likely set for the future, Neverwinter players won’t have a shortage of ways to continue enjoying the game.