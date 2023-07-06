Neverwinter’s 26th Module Pits Players Against Lolth, Goddess Of The Drow

Neverwinter’s upcoming Demonweb Pits module involves a fight against one of the most powerful beings in the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse, as players must stop Lolth, the spider-goddess of the drow, from leaving the Abyss. The Demonweb Pits expansion launches on July 18, and it will conclude the Menzoberranzan story arc, where heroes are needed to save the ancient drow city from destruction.

In the Menzoberranzan storyline, Gromph Baenre, the Archmage of Menzorberranzan, used his demon summoning tome to find a way to access the Demonweb Pits: Lolth’s domain in the Abyss. The spell backfired, however, and the Material Plane was connected to the Abyss, allowing hordes of demons to enter Menzoberranzan, along with Lolth. In the Demonweb Pits module, players have to team up with Bregan D’aerthe and seal the portal to the Abyss, defeating Lolth in the process.

Neverwinter’s Demonweb Pits Module Introduces Narbondellyn

Neverwinter’s Demonweb Pits module will be released for PC and consoles on July 18. The expansion will introduce the new Narbondellyn Adventure Zone, where some of the most powerful drow on Menzoberranzan live. Narbondellyn is home to House Fey-Branche, who require aid in constructing a powerful Realm Engine, which can be used to send Lolth back to the Abyss.

Now that Menzoberranzan is overrun with fiends, players can take on brand new hunts involving monsters from the Underdark and the Demonweb Pits. These new hunts will include feature modifiers, which can be used to make them more difficult while offering greater rewards for completion, building on mechanics introduced in Neverwinter’s Dragonslayer module.

Those brave enough can take on the Demonweb Pits dungeon, which will offer new bosses, secrets, and rewards, with three difficulty tiers to choose from (Normal, Advanced, and Master). The most notable addition in the Demonweb Pits dungeon is an incredibly challenging boss fight against Lolth, a literal goddess. The Demonweb Pits dungeon will also include QoL improvements, including new goals for players who have the level 20 cap, introducing new rewards as you make leveling progress, and making it easier for new users to experience Neverwinter’s endgame.

Lolth is one of the great villains of D&D’s Forgotten Realms campaign setting, especially for those who have read The Legend of Drizzt novels. The machinations of Lolth have nearly doomed the drow on many occasions, and Neverwinter will finally give players a chance to defeat the Spider Queen on her own home turf.