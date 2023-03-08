New mon Walking Wake is already likely to be banned from competitive Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Walking Wake has taken the Pokémon community by storm since it was released. In fact, one popular forum that’s focused on the competitive scene in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is already looking at making the ‘mon an instant ban in that setting.

Over on Smogon, forum users have created a fundamental usage-based tier where OverUsed, which is also known as OU, is used to say when a Pokémon needs to be banned. A Pokémon is only truly OU if a typical competitive player is more than 50% likely to encounter that Pokémon at least once in a day after playing about 15 battles.

The OU council has recently hosted a vote on Walking Wake for the possible ban, and after the voting, only four out of the nine council members voted for the Pokemon to be banned from Scarlet and Violet. However, the vote fell short of the threshold number of votes needed to do a quick ban. That doesn’t mean Walking Wake is safe as all nine members voted to have Walking Wake promptly suspected though. So for now Walking Wake still isn’t safe just yet and could still be banned later on.

Walking Wake is a strong Pokémon and even though it has water-type abilities, one of its signature moves works better in the Sun. For now, there is no confirmed data on if Walking Wake will be banned from the competitive play of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but rumors suggest we might have a final answer in just a few months when Pokémon Home relaunches support for Scarlet and Violet. For now, the future of this Pokémon is very uncertain, but hopefully, we will know what happens with this Pokémon soon.