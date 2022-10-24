NHL 23: How to activate X-Factor and Superstar abilities in HUT

In NHL 22, EA Sports incorporated X-Factor and Superstar abilities into the title’s various games modes. This included Hockey Ultimate Team, putting the title on par with Madden and Madden Ultimate Team. X-Factors are back for NHL 23, and this includes Hockey Ultimate Team. So, how can you activate X-Factor and Superstar abilities in Hockey Ultimate Team? Let’s take a look.

How to activate X-Factor and Superstar abilities in HUT

To activate X-Factor and Superstar abilities of players in Hockey Ultimate Team, first make sure that there are players on your team that have abilities. This can be done by looking at the player info card. This information can be found on the middle of the screen, under the ‘Superstar Abilities’ and ‘Zone Ability’ sections.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, go back to the Main Menu of Hockey Ultimate Team. Find the ‘My Team’ section, and then select ‘Ability Limits.’ This will bring you to the menu where you can activate or deactivate Superstar and Zone X-Factor abilities.

To activate all of a player’s abilities, hover over one card with the cursor and select either Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation). To activate one individually, select the card with A/X, and then select the ability again with A/X.

If you want to deactivate all of a player’s abilities, select either Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation). To deactivate all abilities on your team, hit either X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation).