New Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer shows off combat and crafting

It’s not long now until Pokémon Legends: Arceus graces shelves both physical and digital, but Nintendo and Game Freak are still keeping their cards very close to their chest. The companies have been drip-feeding details about the game for months, careful not to give too much away, and the latest trailer is no different.

One thing that can be seen in the new trailer, though, is some of the new combat on offer. In keeping with the Breath of the Wild-esque open-world stylings of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game offers combat that’s far more active than the traditional turn-based fare of the series. In the trailer we can see the player character dodging and rolling out of the way of incoming attacks themselves and utilizing their own Pokémon to fire back on their aggressors.

Also of note in the trailer is a brief glimpse at what the game’s crafting system might look like. As the voiceover states, “Collecting materials and crafting will be pivotal to success,” and viewers can see the player using a Snorlax to collect resources from a tree, as well as a glance at a crafting station. All in all, it looks to be a radical departure from the series’ roots, and will no doubt pique the interest of plenty of players once it releases on January 28.