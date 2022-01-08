Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pre-order Bonus Guide – Which retailers provide which pre-order bonuses?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the biggest shakeup to the traditional Pokemon formula in years. With a more ambitious design, Pokemon fans are probably wondering where they should pre-order the game ahead of its January 28, 2022 release. Our guide covers every retailer’s unique pre-order bonus as well as general bonuses for all early purchases.

General early purchase bonus

Players that purchase Pokemon Legends: Arceus before May 10, 2022 will be able to cash in the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono costume set and the Baneful Fox Mask.

These bonuses are acquirable through the Mystery Gifts feature that opens up about two hours into the game. An internet connection is needed to claim these bonuses, but a Nintendo Switch Online membership isn’t required.

Nintendo eShop

Any digital Nintendo eShop purchase prior to May 10, 2022 lets you redeem 30 Heavy Balls in-game. While the code can only be claimed up until May 9, it is valid until May 16. This code can only be used once.

Gamestop

Gamestop pre-orders include three art cards featuring artwork of the game’s region, some Pokemon, and a few human characters.

Amazon

Amazon pre-orders come with an exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono costume set. As with typical Amazon rewards, the codes are sent to your Amazon account inbox.

Pokemon Center

Pokemon Center pre-orders come with an exclusive Arceus plushie. Note that this plushie may be delivered separately from the game.

Those are all the Pokemon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonuses. None of the other retailers such as Best Buy or Target offer any additional goodies.