New Pokémon Sword and Shield Wild Area Event features Eevee and its evolutions

In the same week that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl releases, a brand new Wild Area Event was also unveiled for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Previous Wild Area events have been themed after other types of Pokémon, like a spooky-themed Wild Area Event around Halloween.

This new event will center on Eevee and its many different evolved forms. As part of the event, players will have a higher chance to encounter a Dynamax Eevee, Sylveon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Umbreon, Espeon, Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon during Max Raid Battles.

Players will also have a higher-than-average chance to encounter a Shiny Eevee and a Gigantamax Eevee in Raid Battles during the event as well. Gigantamax Eevee is a giant version of Eevee with a giant, fluffy mane. Gigantamax Eevee knows the exclusive move G-Max Cuddles, which is a high damaging Normal Attack move that makes the targeted opponent fall in love with Eevee.

The event has begun today and will last until November 28, at 11:59 PM UTC. Very dedicated players can capture nine shiny Eevees during the event, and then evolve eight of those Eevees into different evolutions and have a complete shiny set of Eevee and their evolutions.