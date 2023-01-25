New Redfall showcase shows off new vampire varieties, dream spaces, and more

Redfall is looking to be a game filled with content whether you are a person that wants to fight off vampires alone or with a team. The first Developer Direct from Xbox Game Studios had Arkane Austin talking up their upcoming game, now set to release May 2, and revealed a bunch of information we did not know before today with a deep dive into playable characters, environments, special enemies, and more.

In the presentation, we saw that Redfall, Massachusetts is more than just a downtown area like we had seen in the original reveal of the game over a year ago. Like Dishonored and Deathloop, you are supposed to be able to confront your missions either stealthily or guns-blazing if you choose to, either solo or with friends. This is not a game where you are selecting missions from a menu and working through a linear level like in Left 4 Dead or Back 4 Blood. Instead, you will spend downtime in home bases where you can talk to survivors to get objectives to go out into the vampire-ridden area for. As an example of a mission, a character running to grab a lighthouse bulb and insert it back into its usual spot was shown with multiple interactions of vampires, but there will be more variety than just fetch quests.

Vampire Nests are randomly generated levels where you fight through enemies to get to the center where a giant heart is hanging. Destroy it, and then you and your friends have to rush out before everything falls in around you.

Image via Arkane Austin

To keep gameplay exciting, you will encounter special enemies every now and then. Our first special vampire we got a look at was called a Shroud, which blankets your surroundings in darkness so cultists can sneak up on you and can disappear into the floor to escape your damage. Some bloodsack-looking enemies would explode, one grabbed the player and dragged them in, and we saw a very quick look at the Rook, who seems to be a super strong and fast enemy, but little else is known about it. It seems that the cultists you fight are normal humans, but some carry around megaphones to give your position away to other enemies. Also, to take back neighborhoods, you will fight boss enemies that, as you would expect, are pretty powerful.

While we already knew that the playable characters in Redfall have special abilities, we got a first-hand look at them in action here. We saw one cloak himself to avoid detection, another used a robot to distract enemies, and we already knew about the supernatural elevator power from the original reveal. Each character has a skill tree for you to unlock how you want to play that person.

Image via Arkane Austin

Redfall looks to have a lot more content in it than we initially envisioned when it was revealed. What looked like a simple take on a Left 4 Dead-like game has a lot of that Arkane magic in it and looks to fulfill a lot of people’s time when it releases this spring.