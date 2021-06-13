What is the release date for Redfall?

At Xbox’s E3 2021 showcase, Redfall was announced as an Xbox exclusive title. A team of four work together to fight off Vampires and their small team of cultists. When the sun goes down, the vampires come out to play in Redfall. It’s set to release sometime in summer 2022.

We don’t have too many details about Redfall. From what we can infer from the announcement trailer, our team of protagonists have supernatural powers that they’ll be using to fight against these vampires. The powers range from being able to teleport, perfect aim, and stealth. These powers might have something to do with the vampire presence. We also did not receive any confirmation if this would be a co-op title if there would be any multiplayer or the type of gameplay we’d see in Redfall.

At the end of the announcement, we get a panned-out shot of the city our protagonists are fighting in and catch a glimpse of the sun in the background. The sun looks almost blocked off by a dark portal, which might have been created by the vampires.

Redfall is being worked on Bethesda’s Arkane Austin studio, the team that brought you Dishonored, Prey, Wolfenstein, and Deathloop. It will be coming to Xbox Game Pass day one.