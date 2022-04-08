New screenshots for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes reveal that Mercedes will be in the game

New screenshots for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes have been discovered by fans. The screenshots were found on the Amazon Japan listing of the game, showing off three new screen captures of the game. One of the screenshots shows a mysterious purple-haired character sitting down with the characters Dimitri and Mercedes.

This is the first look of Mercedes in the game. Beforehand we didn’t know she’ll be in the game or not. It should be noted though that this screenshot doesn’t confirm that Mercedes will be fully playable in the game. The first Fire Emblem Warriors game featured characters that ended up not being playable, including some that ended up being DLC.

The mysterious purple is most likely the same character that is shown fighting against Byleth on the cover art and trailer. The purple-hair character even shows up in the second screenshot, which appears to be a map for one of the stages.

You can see the purple hair character’s icon on the body of the image, showing how good his odds are if he attacks a nearby opponent. They are presented on the map as a dual-wielding pixel warrior. There are other pixelated fighter icons scattered throughout the map. Blue fighters are allies, whereas the red fighters on the map are the enemies.

The last screenshot shows the overworld of the game. There are multiple chest pieces, possibly representing the different fractions of the game. The big red piece may represent the Black Eagles, as red and gold is a common motif for Edelgard, the leader of the Black Eagles. The small blue and silver pieces may represent the Blue Lions, led by Dimitri.

The screenshots were saved by the Serenes Forest, a website dedicated to sharing every type of Fire Emblem news.