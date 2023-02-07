New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay introduces you to the planet Koboh

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor getting an unexpected delay at the end of January, fans were understandably upset that they would need to wait a little longer for their next adventure to a galaxy far, far away. Despite this delay, Respawn has been nice enough to give players 9 minutes of new gameplay footage to enjoy and dissect, complete with a new planet called Koboh to explore, and showcasing loads of new gameplay we can expect in the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The new footage comes via IGN First and starts by showing off its new planet Koboh, with wide shots of rocky terrain, mountains, and patches of grass and foliage, completed with an assortment of creatures in the distance. Like the previous game, we can expect plenty of spectacles and varied environments to explore. We also get a look at some of the navigation tools at Cal’s disposal, including the return of beacons to mark points of interest and a detailed map to help navigate the large worlds.

From there, we quickly get to this new gameplay footage’s real highlight: the expanded combat. In the footage, we see Cal using more abilities and moves than before, the most notable being the multiple ways he uses his lightsabers, swapping between a single blade to dual-edged and dual wielding on the fly to adapt to the various enemies he encounters. We also get a look at some of the new force powers we can expect to use during the game, with Cal lifting enemies from the ground before pushing them away and, at one point, using what appears to be a new ultimate ability that slows time and the creatures around him.

This 9-minute gameplay trailer will undoubtedly build hype for the upcoming action-adventure game and will likely put some fans at ease who were worried about the game’s sudden delay. Now it’s just the slightly longer wait for the game’s release on April 28. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.