New Stardew Valley patch makes it easier to mod the game

Stardew Valley has been a smash-hit since its 2016 launch, and its popularity has led to plenty of mods for the cutesy farming game. Now, it’s even easier to make custom content for it.

Stardew Valley’s 1.5.5 update is live, and as developer ConcernedApe, aka Eric Barone explains, the new framework “future-proofs the game and allows mods to access more than 4 gigs of RAM.” Couple this with new internal changes for modders, and you’ve got a recipe for easier creation in Stardew Valley. What’s more, modding will get even easier with the future 1.5.6 update. Barone is working with modder PathosChild, who created one of Stardew’s most popular modding tools, to implement the “holy grail” of changes for the modding community. What that actually means remains to be seen, but the promise of more mods is always exciting.

Update 1.5.5 also makes things easier for regular players with quality-of-life improvements. These include nudging animals and replacing objects when building, new shopping features, and settings that will carry over when you start a new game. General bug fixes are part of the patch too.

Stardew Valley is Barone’s big hit, but there’s more where that came from. We just learned some combat details about the recently announced Haunted Chocolatier. What’s more, Barone confirmed that more games are in the works beyond that upcoming release.